Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 224.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 49,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 578,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

