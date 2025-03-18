Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $79.26 million and approximately $963,104.26 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 79,232,665 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

