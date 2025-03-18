Penny Stocks To Watch Now – March 16th

Pineapple Energy, SUNation Energy, and BigBear.ai are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares in small companies that trade at very low prices, typically under $5 per share. Often associated with high volatility and lower liquidity, they tend to carry a higher risk due to limited information, lower market capitalization, and less regulatory oversight compared to stocks of larger companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Pineapple Energy (PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

PEGY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,957,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,515. Pineapple Energy has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $313.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

SUNation Energy (SUNE)

Shares of NASDAQ SUNE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 513,001,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,723,648. SUNation Energy has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $313.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 54,882,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,339,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

