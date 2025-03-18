Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $35,000 Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 126.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 971.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

