Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 111.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 167,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 88,110 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $384.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

