Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 3,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 511,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 496,440 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,323,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 356.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $454.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

