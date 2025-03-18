Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Santander started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $6.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

