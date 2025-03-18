Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPCGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Santander started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.0 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $6.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.