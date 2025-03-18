PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 173,673 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 137,025 shares.The stock last traded at $93.87 and had previously closed at $93.98.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 139,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

