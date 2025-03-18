Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Sells C$20,763.18 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$20,763.18.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 24th, Kris Begic sold 3,875 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total value of C$7,672.50.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$130.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.01. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.13.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.