Promising Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now – March 18th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, Sunrun, Nexstar Media Group, and BCE are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to shares of companies that primarily produce, distribute, or manage digital media content and platforms, including social media, streaming services, online news, and digital advertising. These companies are at the forefront of the intersection between technology and media, often leveraging innovations in data analytics and user engagement to drive growth and profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $144.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,526,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,508,854. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $343.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Adobe stock traded down $10.93 on Tuesday, reaching $388.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe has a twelve month low of $374.50 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,644. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

NXST traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.92. The stock had a trading volume of 76,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $146.04 and a 52 week high of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.79.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

BCE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 537,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 197.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. BCE has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

