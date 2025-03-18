Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now – March 15th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, BP, Air Products and Chemicals, and Cummins are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, and application of hydrogen as a clean energy source. These companies might focus on areas such as hydrogen fuel cells, electrolyzer technology, or the infrastructure needed to support a hydrogen economy, and are often considered part of the broader renewable energy and sustainability sectors. Investors in hydrogen stocks are typically looking to capitalize on the growing emphasis on decarbonization and the global shift towards alternative energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,879,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,958,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.68. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.50. 1,911,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

NYSE BP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,619,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. BP has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $291.82. 1,143,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,315. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $227.53 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

NYSE CMI traded up $9.32 on Friday, reaching $322.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins has a twelve month low of $261.51 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Read More