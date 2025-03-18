Promising Oil Stocks To Watch Today – March 17th

Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, Procter & Gamble, ServiceNow, Chevron, AltC Acquisition, and Constellation Energy are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, production, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. These stocks are closely tied to global oil prices and can be significantly affected by factors like economic conditions, geopolitical events, and energy demand trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.35 on Monday, reaching $114.25. 8,259,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,840,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $495.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $113.63.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $14.02 on Monday, hitting $327.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,232. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.43. The company has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.98.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $169.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,459. The company has a market cap of $397.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.81. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $842.21. 671,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,098. The firm has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a PE ratio of 123.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $992.95 and a 200 day moving average of $985.70.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.04. 2,828,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,570. The firm has a market cap of $280.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.03 and a 200 day moving average of $152.06.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.72. 13,618,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $218.52. 1,506,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,388. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.73 and its 200-day moving average is $254.07. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57.

