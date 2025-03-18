Promising Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 18th

Vertiv, Shopify, Expedia Group, HubSpot, Mondelez International, Omnicom Group, and Shift4 Payments are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is based on social networking platforms and services, where their value is often driven by user engagement, advertising revenues, and digital content strategies. These stocks can be volatile due to rapid shifts in consumer behavior, emerging technological trends, and changing regulatory landscapes in the tech and communications sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.41. 3,649,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,433. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $93.70. 2,779,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,521,597. The company has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.94. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.93. 1,131,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE HUBS traded down $20.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $592.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,601.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $723.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.35.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $65.05. 2,342,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,436,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

OMC traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

