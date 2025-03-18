ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.20 and last traded at $59.46. Approximately 39,078,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 55,894,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.45.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
