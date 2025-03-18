Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Pudgy Penguins has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Pudgy Penguins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Pudgy Penguins has a market capitalization of $399.27 million and $77.97 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.97 or 1.00049745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,704.66 or 1.00009199 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins was first traded on December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. The official message board for Pudgy Penguins is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pudgypenguins.com.

Buying and Selling Pudgy Penguins

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00644133 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $119,921,323.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pudgy Penguins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pudgy Penguins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

