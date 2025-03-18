QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $50.54 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,170 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

