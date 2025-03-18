QUASA Price Hits $0.0006 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $47,275.13 and approximately $342.73 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00004382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000022 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 254,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,925,274 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 254,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00065731 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $347.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.