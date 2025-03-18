QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

QuoteMedia Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QMCI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,855. QuoteMedia has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

