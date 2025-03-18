RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.7% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.