Rep. Susie Lee Sells Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). In a filing disclosed on March 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Full House Resorts stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BROKERAGE #1” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 2/21/2025.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.98. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $37,985.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,290. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,805 shares of company stock worth $529,138. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLL shares. UBS Group set a $5.00 price objective on Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Full House Resorts

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.