Request Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.21 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Request has a total market capitalization of $111.21 million and $3.77 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00004403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,514,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,514,601.71478857 with 769,291,191.41916329 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11122056 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $4,519,062.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

