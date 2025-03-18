Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 176 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $90.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

