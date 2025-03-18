Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average of $113.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

