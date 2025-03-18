Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ROOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Root from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Root from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

ROOT traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,753. Root has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $154.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -121.44 and a beta of 2.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.93. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Root will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Root by 651.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Root by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

