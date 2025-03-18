Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

ROP opened at $575.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $558.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

