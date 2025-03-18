Royce & Associates LP Grows Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,726,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,088 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.87% of Kopin worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $233.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KOPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kopin

Kopin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.