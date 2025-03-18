Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.56% of LiveRamp worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 46.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,312,000 after purchasing an additional 916,578 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,251,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 337,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 243,198 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 451.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 203,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,914,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,633.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

