Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.94. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

