Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

SBRA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 320,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,988. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

