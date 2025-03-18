Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Announces Earnings Results

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.82%.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

SBRE stock opened at GBX 132.22 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.38. The firm has a market cap of £329.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.38).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.77) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.