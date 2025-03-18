Saga (SAGA) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Saga (SAGA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Saga token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $42.00 million and $33.01 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,708.22 or 0.99976756 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,204.69 or 0.99360652 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,059,718,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,797,372 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,059,671,857 with 111,780,228 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.36761538 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $20,576,778.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.