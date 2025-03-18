San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 16.2% – Still a Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43. 1,075,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 512,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Up 16.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.43.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

