Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 230.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,342 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.