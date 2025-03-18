SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SecureWorks stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. SecureWorks has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.76.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $10,795,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth $6,392,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth about $5,273,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,076,000. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

