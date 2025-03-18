Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $438,000 Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AGCO by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in AGCO by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $125.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is -20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

