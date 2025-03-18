Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $527,000 Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

