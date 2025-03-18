Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 651,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,458 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 480,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,602,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA stock opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.59 and a 12-month high of $200.61.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,007. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

