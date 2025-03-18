Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,815,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,536,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,013.86. This trade represents a 17.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.3 %

ALV opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.55 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Get Our Latest Report on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.