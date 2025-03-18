SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at SelectQuote

In other SelectQuote news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343.04. This represents a 97.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $608,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SelectQuote by 17.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 623,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 91,071 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 33.3% in the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SLQT opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $618.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Noble Financial raised shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLQT

About SelectQuote

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.