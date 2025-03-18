Short Interest in Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Drops By 30.0%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 3,973,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aryzta Price Performance
ARZTF stock opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.88. Aryzta has a fifty-two week low of C$1.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.90.
Aryzta Company Profile
