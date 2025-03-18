Short Interest in Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Drops By 30.0%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 3,973,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ARZTF stock opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.88. Aryzta has a fifty-two week low of C$1.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.90.

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

