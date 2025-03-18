Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Declines By 15.5%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ EVSD opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $51.27.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF ( NASDAQ:EVSD Free Report ) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified USD-denominated fixed income securities with few restrictions on type and credit quality. The ETF aims to have an average duration of three years or less, while seeking above average returns over a market cycle of three to five years EVSD was launched on Mar 31, 1992 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

