Short Interest in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Declines By 29.9%

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 890,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 13th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 0.2 %

Fidelis Insurance stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 118,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 162,524 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $31,991,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2,922.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $24,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIHL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

