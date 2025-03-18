Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Declines By 16.2%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 1,812,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.5 days.
Haier Smart Home Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HRSHF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. Haier Smart Home has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.50.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile
