Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Declines By 16.2%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 1,812,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.5 days.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRSHF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. Haier Smart Home has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

See Also

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

