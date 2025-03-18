Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Increases By 35.1%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
IAMGOLD Price Performance
Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.68 million. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
