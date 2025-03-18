Short Interest in IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Drops By 20.0%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

IG Group Price Performance

IGGHY stock remained flat at $11.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. IG Group has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

IG Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1708 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.58%.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

