Short Interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Decreases By 16.1%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Institutional Trading of Mogo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mogo by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mogo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,330,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

