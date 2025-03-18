Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Increases By 37.5%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OXLCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. 1,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

