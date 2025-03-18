Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Rises By 25.6%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,666,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,822,000 after purchasing an additional 410,850 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,022 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,061,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,558 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,377,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,302,000 after purchasing an additional 332,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

