SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $276.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $198.94 and a twelve month high of $279.26. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

