Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPRX traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. Spear Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.21.

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

