Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Spear Alpha ETF Price Performance
SPRX traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. Spear Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.21.
Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spear Alpha ETF
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.